Bhopal's Lingering Legacy: Unseen Generational Impact of a Toxic Tragedy

The Bhopal gas tragedy remains a haunting episode with generational effects on survivors' descendants. Over 3,787 fatalities and severe health impacts from Union Carbide's gas leak were reported. Former forensic doctor Dr. D K Satpathy highlighted unrealized research on ongoing health implications. Commemorative events stress global corporate responsibility.

Updated: 24-11-2024 14:23 IST
  • India

The tragic consequences of the Bhopal gas disaster, which unfolded 40 years ago, continue to affect the health of subsequent generations of survivors, according to Dr. D K Satpathy, a former government forensic doctor.

Dr. Satpathy, who conducted hundreds of post-mortems in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, emphasized that the effects of the toxic gases that leaked from Union Carbide's factory are being seen in the children of survivors. He noted that the firm initially denied any transplacental effects of the gases.

Activists like Rachna Dhingra and Rashida Bee have organized events to mark the 40th anniversary of the tragedy, emphasizing the need for accountability in corporate environmental practices worldwide.

