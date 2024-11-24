Bhopal's Lingering Legacy: Unseen Generational Impact of a Toxic Tragedy

The tragic consequences of the Bhopal gas disaster, which unfolded 40 years ago, continue to affect the health of subsequent generations of survivors, according to Dr. D K Satpathy, a former government forensic doctor.

Dr. Satpathy, who conducted hundreds of post-mortems in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, emphasized that the effects of the toxic gases that leaked from Union Carbide's factory are being seen in the children of survivors. He noted that the firm initially denied any transplacental effects of the gases.

Activists like Rachna Dhingra and Rashida Bee have organized events to mark the 40th anniversary of the tragedy, emphasizing the need for accountability in corporate environmental practices worldwide.

