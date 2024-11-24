Fiery Blazes Ravage Himachal Pradesh: A Tale of Resilient Communities

Two major fire incidents struck Himachal Pradesh over the weekend, resulting in substantial property damage but fortunately no injuries, local officials reported.

The first blaze occurred in Kullu district's Tiun village, where four houses owned by local residents were engulfed in flames on Saturday evening. The financial loss is estimated at around Rs 80 lakh.

Later that night, a separate fire ignited by a short circuit devastated approximately 10 quarters within a National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) colony in Chamba district. District administration teams are on-site, assessing damages and coordinating relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)