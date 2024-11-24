Gharials Make a Triumphant Return to Satkosia Gorge

Twelve baby gharials, rescued amid the monsoon dangers, have been successfully released back into the natural habitat of Satkosia gorge, as confirmed by local forest officials.

The young gharials, initially just four to six inches long, have thrived under careful observation, reaching lengths of one to two feet, said Saroj Kumar Panda, Divisional Forest Officer of Satkosia Wildlife Division.

To ensure their safety during volatile weather conditions, the hatchlings were temporarily housed at the Gharial Research and Conservation Unit at Tikarpara. Of the 35 born in the gorge, 12 were rescued, preventing potential loss due to last year's reported mortalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)