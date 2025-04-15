Promising Monsoon Forecast Sparks Optimism in India for 2025

India is set to experience above-average monsoon rains in 2025, according to government predictions. This forecast augurs well for increased agricultural output and economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy. The monsoon is crucial, providing nearly 70% of the annual rainfall needed for crops and water reservoir replenishment.

Favorable rains could help curb food prices and maintain inflation within the central bank's target range. They will also boost India's rice exports, the largest in the world. The monsoon typically arrives via Kerala by June 1, receding by mid-September, and is expected to reach 105% of the long-term average this year, according to M. Ravichandran, a government official.

The India Meteorological Department categorizes average rainfall as 96% to 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm for the season. Most of the country is likely to experience above-average precipitation, except regions in northwest, northeast, and southern Peninsular India. The El Niño effect, which often reduces monsoon rainfall, is not expected to impact this season, added Ravichandran.

