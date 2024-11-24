Left Menu

Mini Moon Bids Farewell: Earth Loses Its Temporary Cosmic Companion

A mini moon, asteroid 2024 PT5, will depart Earth's vicinity as solar gravity pulls it away. Discovered by astrophysicists Raul and Carlos de la Fuente Marcos, this space rock will return in January for a closer observation by NASA's radar before heading back into the solar system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Planet Earth is parting with asteroid 2024 PT5, a temporary 'mini moon' that's been accompanying us for the past two months. On Monday, the small space rock, measuring 33 feet (10 meters), will break free from Earth's gravitational influence due to the dominant pull from the sun.

NASA has plans to observe the asteroid closely in January as it zooms back for a brief encounter. Using a radar antenna, scientists aim to gather more data about this intriguing object, which might be a lunar-origin boulder. Astronomers Raul and Carlos de la Fuente Marcos first noted the asteroid's unique behavior using facilities in the Canary Islands.

The asteroid, currently 2 million miles away, is too dim for conventional telescopes. It will approach within 1.1 million miles of Earth in January, still a safe distance, before its high speed takes it further into the solar system. Expected to return in 2055, the asteroid's journey highlights the dynamic nature of our cosmic neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

