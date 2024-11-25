COP29: Incremental Gains Amidst Global Climate Urgency

As the dust settles on the COP29 summit in Baku, delegates depart with mixed feelings of progress and unmet expectations. The highlight of the discussions was the agreement to raise climate finance to at least $300 billion annually by 2035, aimed at aiding developing nations in reducing fossil fuel reliance.

Another key development was the establishment of global rules for a carbon trading market, a significant step towards operationalizing the Paris Agreement. However, critiques surfaced regarding the lack of explicit commitments to phase out fossil fuels, despite previous agreements.

While skepticism remains, especially with figures like Trump re-entering the climate scene, the summit showcased a continued commitment to climate action, driven by middle powers and emerging leaders like China. The journey ahead remains challenging, but collaborative international efforts are set to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)