Cyclone Set to Form Over Bay of Bengal: IMD Warns Tamil Nadu

A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is forecasted to develop into a cyclone by Wednesday. It will likely move towards Tamil Nadu, while closely missing the Sri Lankan coast, according to the India Meteorological Department. The system was located 310 km southeast of Trincomalee on Tuesday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, anticipated to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday. The system is expected to make its way towards Tamil Nadu, narrowly missing the Sri Lankan coastline over the next couple of days.

As of Tuesday morning, the depression was centered approximately 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai, the department reported in a midday update.

The meteorological department predicts that the weather system will continue heading north-northwestwards, developing into a cyclonic storm by November 27, and will maintain its course towards Tamil Nadu while skirting the coast of Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

