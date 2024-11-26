Cyclone Set to Form Over Bay of Bengal: IMD Warns Tamil Nadu
A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is forecasted to develop into a cyclone by Wednesday. It will likely move towards Tamil Nadu, while closely missing the Sri Lankan coast, according to the India Meteorological Department. The system was located 310 km southeast of Trincomalee on Tuesday morning.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, anticipated to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday. The system is expected to make its way towards Tamil Nadu, narrowly missing the Sri Lankan coastline over the next couple of days.
As of Tuesday morning, the depression was centered approximately 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai, the department reported in a midday update.
The meteorological department predicts that the weather system will continue heading north-northwestwards, developing into a cyclonic storm by November 27, and will maintain its course towards Tamil Nadu while skirting the coast of Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Sri Lanka Coast Guards Unite
Lockie Ferguson's Calf Strain Sidelines Him from Sri Lanka ODI Series
Tensions Rise Over Arrest of Tamil Nadu Fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy
Sri Lanka's Hasaranga Ruled Out of ODI Series Against New Zealand
Sri Lanka Challenges US Travel Advisory on Arugambay