Cyclone Set to Form Over Bay of Bengal: IMD Warns Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, anticipated to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday. The system is expected to make its way towards Tamil Nadu, narrowly missing the Sri Lankan coastline over the next couple of days.

As of Tuesday morning, the depression was centered approximately 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai, the department reported in a midday update.

The meteorological department predicts that the weather system will continue heading north-northwestwards, developing into a cyclonic storm by November 27, and will maintain its course towards Tamil Nadu while skirting the coast of Sri Lanka.

