Rising Risk: Himalayan Glacial Lakes Expansion

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised alarms about the rapid expansion of Himalayan glacial lakes, attributing it to rising temperatures. This expansion significantly increases the risk of natural calamities such as floods and landslides, pressing the need for improved monitoring and flood management strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:35 IST
The National Green Tribunal has sounded an alarm about the rapid expansion of Himalayan glacial lakes and its implications for natural disasters. The NGT took proactive steps upon observing a 10.81% increase in these lakes over the past 13 years, linked to rising temperatures across the region.

According to a report presented to the tribunal, melting glaciers have led to the formation of larger glacial lakes, now holding more water and amplifying the potential for disasters like floods and landslides. The report highlights a 33.7% increase in the surface area of India's glacial lakes from 2011 to 2024.

The tribunal's order urges immediate action, citing significant expansions in risk-laden areas such as Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Authorities are tasked with enhancing monitoring systems, developing early warning mechanisms, and formulating better flood management strategies to avert catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

