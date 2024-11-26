Haryana's Ambitious Clean Air Project: A Blueprint for Sustainable Development
The Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development, overseen by a committee led by Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, has secured approval for its draft Detailed Project Report. Backed by World Bank funding, the project aims to mitigate air pollution and foster sustainable development over six years, starting in 2024.
The Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD) has successfully moved forward after securing approval for its draft Detailed Project Report. Chaired by Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, the committee managing this initiative revealed plans to curb air pollution and promote sustainable development in Haryana.
The project, funded by the World Bank, outlines a phased approach targeting emissions from agriculture, households, and the transport sector, primarily focusing on Gurugram and Faridabad in its initial phase. With a budget allocation of Rs 3,600 crore for the first phase, the project is set to start its implementation in the 2024-25 fiscal year and aims for completion by 2029-30.
Strategies include policy measures, technological interventions, and capacity building. Efforts range from reducing construction and demolition waste to transitioning industries to cleaner fuels. Moreover, the initiative seeks to electrify public transport, promote electric vehicles, and implement sustainable agricultural practices, setting a benchmark for environmental initiatives in India.
