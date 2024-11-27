Swift Response Prevents Tragedy in Mumbai Apartment Blaze

An emergency was averted early Wednesday morning when a fire erupted in a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri area.

The incident occurred at 8:42 am on the sixth floor of the Chinchan building. Quick response from fire-fighting units ensured the blaze was doused by 9 am. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Authorities have begun cooling operations and are investigating the fire's origins, with no immediate cause identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)