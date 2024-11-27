Left Menu

Swift Response Prevents Tragedy in Mumbai Apartment Blaze

A fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai's Andheri area. The blaze started on the sixth floor of the Chinchan building. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with no reported casualties. Cooling operations are ongoing as officials investigate the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:24 IST
An emergency was averted early Wednesday morning when a fire erupted in a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri area.

The incident occurred at 8:42 am on the sixth floor of the Chinchan building. Quick response from fire-fighting units ensured the blaze was doused by 9 am. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Authorities have begun cooling operations and are investigating the fire's origins, with no immediate cause identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

