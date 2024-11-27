Left Menu

Hamirpur's Transition to Municipal Corporation: A New Era

The Hamirpur Municipal Council in Himachal Pradesh is set to become a municipal corporation, encompassing 114 villages. The state Urban Development Department has issued an official notification, allowing villagers to submit objections. Some gram panchayats oppose the change, fearing financial and administrative challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:05 IST
Hamirpur's Transition to Municipal Corporation: A New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Hamirpur Municipal Council in Himachal Pradesh is transitioning to a municipal corporation, incorporating 114 villages. This announcement was made following an official notification issued by the state Urban Development Department.

Residents have been given a two-week window to voice objections, highlighting concerns about potential financial strains and administrative challenges. Already, objections have been raised by the gram panchayats of Daruhi and Dagnehdi.

This development follows the state cabinet's decision to upgrade several municipal councils, including Hamirpur, Una, and Baddi, to municipal corporations. The reorganization may see the number of wards in Hamirpur rise from 11 to 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024