Hamirpur's Transition to Municipal Corporation: A New Era

In a significant development, the Hamirpur Municipal Council in Himachal Pradesh is transitioning to a municipal corporation, incorporating 114 villages. This announcement was made following an official notification issued by the state Urban Development Department.

Residents have been given a two-week window to voice objections, highlighting concerns about potential financial strains and administrative challenges. Already, objections have been raised by the gram panchayats of Daruhi and Dagnehdi.

This development follows the state cabinet's decision to upgrade several municipal councils, including Hamirpur, Una, and Baddi, to municipal corporations. The reorganization may see the number of wards in Hamirpur rise from 11 to 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)