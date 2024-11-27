Blaze at Mumbai's Ansari Heights: A Close Call

In a dramatic rescue operation in Mumbai, a fire engulfed the 14th floor of the Ansari Heights building located in Dongri on Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed the incident began around 1:10 pm with no injuries reported.

Firefighters promptly responded to the emergency, deploying at least four fire engines to Nishan Pada Road where the residential tower stands. The firefighting units are actively working to bring the situation under control, though the fire's origin remains undetermined.

This incident follows another earlier report of a fire at a building in Andheri West, which was successfully extinguished by 9 am, with no casualties reported.

