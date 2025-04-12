Firefighters Injured in Gujarat LPG Cylinder Explosion

An LPG cylinder exploded in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, injuring four firefighters attempting to extinguish a blaze in a hut, officials reported on Saturday.

The late-night fire on Friday critically injured three firefighters, igniting in a temporary structure near a public toilet in Sector 4, according to in-charge chief fire officer Rajesh Patel.

The fire department received an emergency call around 11 pm about a blaze near a public garden. Firefighters were setting up their equipment when the LPG cylinder inside the structure detonated. Firefighter Mahavirsinh Chauhan sustained severe burns, while Ranjit Thakor, Vipul Desai, and Bhupendra Patel also suffered varying degrees of injuries.

