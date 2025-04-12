Left Menu

Firefighters Injured in Gujarat LPG Cylinder Explosion

Four firefighters suffered injuries after an LPG cylinder explosion while battling a blaze in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The incident, which occurred in a hut near a public toilet in Sector 4, left three with critical burns. The explosion happened as firefighters were fixing the hose after receiving an emergency call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An LPG cylinder exploded in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, injuring four firefighters attempting to extinguish a blaze in a hut, officials reported on Saturday.

The late-night fire on Friday critically injured three firefighters, igniting in a temporary structure near a public toilet in Sector 4, according to in-charge chief fire officer Rajesh Patel.

The fire department received an emergency call around 11 pm about a blaze near a public garden. Firefighters were setting up their equipment when the LPG cylinder inside the structure detonated. Firefighter Mahavirsinh Chauhan sustained severe burns, while Ranjit Thakor, Vipul Desai, and Bhupendra Patel also suffered varying degrees of injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

