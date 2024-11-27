Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Cauvery Delta Faces Intense Rainfall Challenges

Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta is experiencing heavy rains affecting large swaths of agricultural land. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami urges the state to provide relief for farmers as crops on about 2,000 acres are jeopardized. Widespread rainfall affects infrastructure across multiple districts with schools closed in precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall continues to batter Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta, putting standing paddy crops at significant risk. Areas like Tiruvarur and Vedaranyam are notably submerged, impacting approximately 2,000 acres of paddy, according to initial farmer estimates.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has pressed the government for immediate farmer relief and thorough inspection of the flooded regions. Observations pinpoint large salt pans in Nagapattinam and Villupuram under water. The AIADMK general secretary is alarmed by the destruction of 1,500 acres of paddy crops.

Authorities confirm that extreme weather has caused infrastructural damages including house collapses and power failures due to fallen trees. The Indian Meteorological Department warns of an impending cyclonic storm exacerbating the situation, with heavy rain forecasts leading to precautionary closures of schools across various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

