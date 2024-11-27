Tamil Nadu's Cauvery Delta Faces Intense Rainfall Challenges
Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta is experiencing heavy rains affecting large swaths of agricultural land. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami urges the state to provide relief for farmers as crops on about 2,000 acres are jeopardized. Widespread rainfall affects infrastructure across multiple districts with schools closed in precaution.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall continues to batter Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta, putting standing paddy crops at significant risk. Areas like Tiruvarur and Vedaranyam are notably submerged, impacting approximately 2,000 acres of paddy, according to initial farmer estimates.
Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has pressed the government for immediate farmer relief and thorough inspection of the flooded regions. Observations pinpoint large salt pans in Nagapattinam and Villupuram under water. The AIADMK general secretary is alarmed by the destruction of 1,500 acres of paddy crops.
Authorities confirm that extreme weather has caused infrastructural damages including house collapses and power failures due to fallen trees. The Indian Meteorological Department warns of an impending cyclonic storm exacerbating the situation, with heavy rain forecasts leading to precautionary closures of schools across various districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Clash with Farmers' Union Amid Paddy Procurement Tensions
Resilient Ukrainian Farmers Aim for 2025 Harvest Amid Tough Conditions
JMM-Rahul baba divided country on basis of castes, PM Modi made only four categories – poor, farmers, youths, women: Amit Shah in Jharkhand.
Ask PM how many farmers' loans he waived in last ten years, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Gondia rally.
Our govt giving financial assistance to soybean farmers to help them tide over crisis: PM Modi at poll rally at Chimur in Maharashtra.