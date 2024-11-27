Tamil Nadu's Cauvery Delta Faces Intense Rainfall Challenges

Heavy rainfall continues to batter Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta, putting standing paddy crops at significant risk. Areas like Tiruvarur and Vedaranyam are notably submerged, impacting approximately 2,000 acres of paddy, according to initial farmer estimates.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has pressed the government for immediate farmer relief and thorough inspection of the flooded regions. Observations pinpoint large salt pans in Nagapattinam and Villupuram under water. The AIADMK general secretary is alarmed by the destruction of 1,500 acres of paddy crops.

Authorities confirm that extreme weather has caused infrastructural damages including house collapses and power failures due to fallen trees. The Indian Meteorological Department warns of an impending cyclonic storm exacerbating the situation, with heavy rain forecasts leading to precautionary closures of schools across various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)