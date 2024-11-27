Kolkata's Air Quality Crisis: A Breath of Concern
Kolkata's air quality remained 'poor' for two consecutive days, with even worse conditions in nearby Howrah. Particulate matter from transport, industrial belts, and coal-fired ovens contribute significantly to the deteriorating air. The WBPCB urges eateries to adopt cleaner fuels to reduce pollution.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata's air quality continued to deteriorate, marked as 'poor' for the second consecutive day. The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) reported alarming figures from various monitoring stations in the city, indicating significant breathing discomfort for residents.
In Howrah's industrial areas, the situation worsened with air quality levels marked as 'very poor'. The AQI ranged significantly across locations, with Howrah's Dasnagar and Padmapukur recording disturbingly high levels of particulate matter (PM 2.5), leading to severe risks especially for asthmatic individuals.
Environmental activist Somendra Mohan Ghosh emphasized the role of transport emissions and coal-fired ovens in contributing to air pollution. The WBPCB has been advocating for roadside eateries to transition to cleaner energy sources like LPG, aiming to mitigate the city's environmental crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)