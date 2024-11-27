Left Menu

Explosion in Plastic Bag Injures Ragpickers in Bihar

Two ragpickers were injured in an explosion caused by a plastic bag they attempted to open in Gaya district, Bihar. The incident occurred while they were collecting scrap material. Police investigations are underway, and both victims have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaya | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Bihar's Gaya district, two ragpickers were injured following an explosion caused by a plastic bag they attempted to open, local police reported.

The accident took place in the Tel Bigha area, under Kotwali police jurisdiction, as the victims were collecting scrap materials.

.According to witnesses, a minor explosion happened trying to open the plastic bag. Authorities are actively investigating the matter, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

