Science Breakthroughs: From Climate-Proof Potatoes to Dinosaur Dominance & Rocket Setbacks

A look at recent scientific developments: Chinese researchers climate-proof potatoes underscoring food security issues, fossilized feces and vomit reshape views on dinosaur dominance in the Triassic Era, and Japan's space agency faces setbacks after a rocket testing explosion delays their Epsilon S debut launch.

Updated: 28-11-2024 10:26 IST
Chinese scientists are at the forefront of climate adaptation methods, evident in their endeavor to climate-proof potatoes. At a research facility in Beijing, molecular biologist Li Jieping and his team are cultivating potatoes under simulated high-temperature conditions. The resulting smaller tubers act as a stark reminder of potential future food security challenges.

In another intriguing discovery, scientists are piecing together a clearer picture of dinosaur supremacy during the Triassic Period through fossils of feces and vomit. This study, focusing on fossil-rich regions in Poland, illuminates the eating habits and competitive strategies that allowed dinosaurs to rise to prominence millions of years ago.

Meanwhile, on the space front, Japan faces a significant technological setback. An engine test for the impending Epsilon S rocket was aborted following an explosive incident. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed that the delay will push the debut launch past March, impacting the country's space exploration schedule.

