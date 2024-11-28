Science Breakthroughs: From Climate-Proof Potatoes to Dinosaur Dominance & Rocket Setbacks

Chinese scientists are at the forefront of climate adaptation methods, evident in their endeavor to climate-proof potatoes. At a research facility in Beijing, molecular biologist Li Jieping and his team are cultivating potatoes under simulated high-temperature conditions. The resulting smaller tubers act as a stark reminder of potential future food security challenges.

In another intriguing discovery, scientists are piecing together a clearer picture of dinosaur supremacy during the Triassic Period through fossils of feces and vomit. This study, focusing on fossil-rich regions in Poland, illuminates the eating habits and competitive strategies that allowed dinosaurs to rise to prominence millions of years ago.

Meanwhile, on the space front, Japan faces a significant technological setback. An engine test for the impending Epsilon S rocket was aborted following an explosive incident. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed that the delay will push the debut launch past March, impacting the country's space exploration schedule.

