India's Green Leap: Restoring Lands and Biodiversity

India is making significant strides in restoring its degraded landscapes, having already revitalized 18.94 million hectares of land. This progress is part of a wider commitment to rejuvenate 26 million hectares by 2030, as per international environmental pledges.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted this achievement in response to a parliamentary query, also pointing out India's pledge under the Paris Agreement to enhance carbon sinks by up to 3 billion tonnes. The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) was updated in line with global targets, aiming to preserve 30% of its ecosystems by the decade's end.

Recognized for its rich biodiversity, India continues to prioritize its ecological commitments with a projected annual expenditure of Rs 81,664.88 crore till 2030. The strategies include restoring ecosystems and maintaining biodiversity to support essential ecological services.

(With inputs from agencies.)