India's Green Leap: Restoring Lands and Biodiversity
India has restored 18.94 million hectares of degraded land, working towards a 2030 target of 26 million hectares as part of global environmental commitments. The nation aims to expand forest cover and enhance its biodiversity action plan, with significant investments outlined for conservation and restoration efforts by 2030.
India is making significant strides in restoring its degraded landscapes, having already revitalized 18.94 million hectares of land. This progress is part of a wider commitment to rejuvenate 26 million hectares by 2030, as per international environmental pledges.
Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted this achievement in response to a parliamentary query, also pointing out India's pledge under the Paris Agreement to enhance carbon sinks by up to 3 billion tonnes. The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) was updated in line with global targets, aiming to preserve 30% of its ecosystems by the decade's end.
Recognized for its rich biodiversity, India continues to prioritize its ecological commitments with a projected annual expenditure of Rs 81,664.88 crore till 2030. The strategies include restoring ecosystems and maintaining biodiversity to support essential ecological services.
