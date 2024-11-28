Rising Pollution Concerns: Delhi's Uphill Battle Against Environmental Degradation

Public discontent over environmental decay in Delhi-NCR has escalated, with pollution complaints soaring by 33% this year, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Between October 2021 and September 2023, there were 9,345 complaints on social media addressing pollution. By September 2024, the number jumped to 12,456, as revealed by a CPCB response to activist Amit Gupta's RTI query.

Despite the surge in complaints, resolution rates show marginal improvement. While prior data showed a 40% resolution rate, 2024 saw it rise slightly to 43%, leaving 57% unresolved. Officials cite persistent challenges in addressing environmental grievances effectively.

