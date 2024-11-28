Uttar Pradesh's Hi-Tech Township: A New Era of Home Ownership

The Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on an ambitious plan to enhance home ownership prospects through a new hi-tech township. Located just 15 minutes from Jewar International Airport, this development is spearheaded by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Strategically situated in Noida's Sector-24A, the project lies a short distance from the International Film City, the Yamuna Expressway, and a MotoGP track. An official report highlights the immense interest in the project, with 62,865 individuals having already obtained brochures and 34,180 completing registrations.

The township will feature 451 residential plots, with sizes ranging from 120 to 260 square meters. Notably, 17.5% of the plots are reserved for local farmers. The registration fee stands at Rs 600, with plot prices set at Rs 25,900 per square meter. Registration concludes on November 30, with a lottery draw slated for December 27.

