Empowering Youth for Safer Roads: NRSM's Journey

India faces a severe road safety crisis, with over 1.7 lakh fatalities annually. A large percentage of these involve youth, particularly children, who lose their lives at an alarming rate of 29 each day. Addressing this urgent issue, the National Road Safety Mission for Kids (NRSM) is stepping in to educate and raise awareness among young people.

Launched by RD Foundation and Academia Axis Edtech, NRSM is setting the groundwork for change with its Winter 2024 Edition, launching December 1, 2024. The program aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 3.6, aiming to cut road deaths in half by 2030. It focuses on sustainable safety with its interactive and engaging educational model.

After a triumphant run in Summer 2024, involving over 900 schools and a successful National Road Safety Olympiad, the Winter edition promises to reach over 2 million students. By incorporating road safety into holiday assignments, it ensures deep engagement from students and their families, creating a ripple of awareness that extends to communities.

