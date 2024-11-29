Left Menu

Empowering Youth for Safer Roads: NRSM's Journey

The National Road Safety Mission for Kids aims to combat India's high road fatalities by educating youth. After a successful Summer 2024 program, its Winter edition will engage over 2 million students. The initiative supports the UN's goal to reduce road deaths by 2030, focusing on sustainable safety habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:22 IST
Empowering Youth for Safer Roads: NRSM's Journey
  • Country:
  • India

India faces a severe road safety crisis, with over 1.7 lakh fatalities annually. A large percentage of these involve youth, particularly children, who lose their lives at an alarming rate of 29 each day. Addressing this urgent issue, the National Road Safety Mission for Kids (NRSM) is stepping in to educate and raise awareness among young people.

Launched by RD Foundation and Academia Axis Edtech, NRSM is setting the groundwork for change with its Winter 2024 Edition, launching December 1, 2024. The program aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 3.6, aiming to cut road deaths in half by 2030. It focuses on sustainable safety with its interactive and engaging educational model.

After a triumphant run in Summer 2024, involving over 900 schools and a successful National Road Safety Olympiad, the Winter edition promises to reach over 2 million students. By incorporating road safety into holiday assignments, it ensures deep engagement from students and their families, creating a ripple of awareness that extends to communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024