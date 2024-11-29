Tragedy on Lake Chad: 18 Lives Lost in Boat Capsize

An accident on the waterways of Cameroon's Far North region resulted in the death of 18 individuals when a boat capsized. This incident, reported on Friday by a local official, highlights the precarious nature of water transport in flood-affected areas.

The tragedy occurred near Darak island in the Lake Chad Basin, where seasonal rains have rendered boat travel essential yet perilous. Mamat Zarma, the divisional officer, revealed violent winds overturned the wooden vessel, which was en route to the market.

Rescue efforts are underway to locate any potential survivors as similar incidents in neighboring districts emphasize the risks villagers face. Flood-induced reliance on boats, paired with overcrowding, continues to pose a lethal threat in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)