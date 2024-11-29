Pandas' Path to Prosperity: From Endangered to Iconic

The population of giant pandas, native to China, has seen a remarkable increase, reaching approximately 1,900, as improved survival rates in captive breeding have buoyed their numbers. The revered members of the bear family, celebrated for their unique appearance, have been reclassified from endangered to vulnerable, as per official data.

Breeding these iconic creatures was once fraught with difficulties, recalls Li Desheng, chief expert at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda, who noted that throughout the 1980s, only one panda cub survived for more than two years. Now, thanks to scientific progress, improved oestrus and survival rates are commonplace.

In a bid to ensure their continued prosperity, China has established the Giant Panda National Park, among other measures, which facilitates habitat connectivity and genetic exchange within the panda population. This is part of a broader effort by China to leverage giant pandas in its soft power diplomacy by loaning them to zoos worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)