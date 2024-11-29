November Heat Wave: Unprecedented Warmth Shakes Historical Records
This year's November has recorded unprecedented warmth, with the highest temperatures in five years and a delayed cold spell below 10 degrees Celsius. The month experienced temperatures above the long-period average due to a lack of significant rain and snowfall, with a minimal dip observed transitioning into December.
November this year has emerged as the warmest in five years, with both day and night temperatures hitting unprecedented highs. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, this marks the latest delay in temperatures falling below 10 degrees Celsius since December 1, 2019.
The average minimum temperature in November recorded was 14.9 degrees Celsius, nearly 2 degrees above the long-period average of 13. Meanwhile, the average maximum temperature clocked in at 29.5 degrees, 1.1 degrees above the norm. The drop in minimum temperatures began on November 25, influenced by cold winds and clear skies, eventually dipping below 10 degrees Celsius.
IMD officials cite an overall warmer than usual season due to a lack of significant rain and snowfall. The mercury encountered a temporary increase over the weekend due to a western disturbance, with further dips expected as northern hill regions experience snowfall.
