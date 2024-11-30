Left Menu

Jodhpur Jhal: Transforming Wetlands into a Birdwatcher's Paradise

Jodhpur Jhal, a 64-hectare wetland in Mathura, is being developed into a bird sanctuary. Located near Agra's Sur Sarovar Sanctuary and Bharatpur's Keoladeo National Park, this site promises to attract ecotourism and birdwatchers with its diverse bird species and extensive visitor facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jodhpur Jhal, a spacious 64-hectare wetland in Mathura's Koh village, is undergoing a transformation into a bird sanctuary, according to local officials.

Situated just eight kilometers from Agra's Sur Sarovar Bird Sanctuary and 35 kilometers from Bharatpur's Keoladeo National Park, this wetland aims to become a prime destination for birdwatchers and tourists.

Shailjakant Mishra, vice-chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, visited the site recently to evaluate its progress. He reviewed ongoing construction efforts, integrating feedback from environmental and avian experts, and emphasized the urgency to finalize the development to boost ecotourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

