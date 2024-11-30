Tower 108: Pune's New Commercial Icon

Pune, Maharashtra—Ceratec Group and Chaitanya Developers have unveiled Tower 108, a striking new commercial property in the heart of Balewadi, Pune. Standing at 108 meters, this project is set to transform the city's skyline, aiming to be the go-to destination for businesses in Pune's flourishing commercial sector.

The tower offers cutting-edge office and showroom spaces, strategically located for optimal connectivity, providing direct access to major hubs like Hinjewadi and Shivaji Nagar. Less than 150 meters from the upcoming metro station, it's designed for convenience, featuring more than 4 Lac square feet of premium space over 26 floors.

Adding a sustainable touch, it incorporates energy-efficient systems and boasts of premium amenities. 'Tower 108 is more than a building; it's a future vision of work and business,' states Anand Agarwal, Managing Director of Ceratec Group, highlighting the commitment to quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)