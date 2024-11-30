Tragic Accident Stirs Community Outrage in Mumbai

A 6-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit outside an MSRTC bus depot in Kurla East, Mumbai, sparking outrage among local residents, a police official reported.

The young victim, identified as Ujjawal Singh, was from Milan Nagar slum. The tragedy has spurred demands for a police complaint against the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's management and the contractor who left the pit uncovered.

An accidental death report is on file, and authorities have launched a fuller investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

