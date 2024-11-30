Left Menu

Tragic Accident Stirs Community Outrage in Mumbai

A 6-year-old boy named Ujjawal Singh died after falling into a water-filled pit outside a bus depot in Kurla East, Mumbai. The incident sparked demands for accountability against the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the contractor responsible for the pit. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:16 IST
Tragic Accident Stirs Community Outrage in Mumbai
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A 6-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit outside an MSRTC bus depot in Kurla East, Mumbai, sparking outrage among local residents, a police official reported.

The young victim, identified as Ujjawal Singh, was from Milan Nagar slum. The tragedy has spurred demands for a police complaint against the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's management and the contractor who left the pit uncovered.

An accidental death report is on file, and authorities have launched a fuller investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024