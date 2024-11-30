Tragic Accident Stirs Community Outrage in Mumbai
A 6-year-old boy named Ujjawal Singh died after falling into a water-filled pit outside a bus depot in Kurla East, Mumbai. The incident sparked demands for accountability against the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the contractor responsible for the pit. An investigation is ongoing.
Updated: 30-11-2024 22:16 IST
A 6-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit outside an MSRTC bus depot in Kurla East, Mumbai, sparking outrage among local residents, a police official reported.
The young victim, identified as Ujjawal Singh, was from Milan Nagar slum. The tragedy has spurred demands for a police complaint against the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's management and the contractor who left the pit uncovered.
An accidental death report is on file, and authorities have launched a fuller investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
