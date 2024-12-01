Left Menu

The Winter Woes of Delhi's Construction Workers

This piece highlights the plight of Delhi's construction workers, who face seasonal job losses due to winter pollution control measures. Many are forced into alternative, low-paying jobs to make ends meet, and struggle with debt and uncertain futures as pollution levels necessitate ongoing work bans.

As Delhi enforces pollution control measures each winter, thousands of construction workers find themselves without employment.

Raju Singh, a mason, voices the devastating impact these job losses have on families, who barely manage to scrape by with meager earnings from alternative employment like vegetable selling or sewing.

While pollution strategies are seen as essential for public health, for workers like Ajay Kumar and Rina Devi, the bans perpetuate cycles of debt. The ongoing challenge of balancing workers' needs with environmental protections requires urgent attention from both policymakers and support agencies.

