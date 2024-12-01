Left Menu

Storm Bora's Devastating Impact on Rhodes: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action

Storm Bora has unleashed torrential rains and flooding on Rhodes, a popular Greek tourist island, leading to significant damage to homes and infrastructure. The storm follows a pattern of extreme weather changes attributed to climate change, which has increasingly affected Greece with sudden floods and wildfires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Torrential rains unleashed by Storm Bora inundated homes, businesses, and roads on the Greek island of Rhodes, a favored destination for tourists. Due to the severe flooding, authorities imposed a temporary ban on the use of vehicles, as the storm battered the country for a consecutive day.

On Rhodes island, the fire service responded to over 650 calls to pump water from flooded buildings and relocated 80 residents to safer areas, with Ialysos suffering the most damage. Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported. Streets in Rhodes were littered with cars and debris as residents endeavored to clear their inundated properties of mud and water.

Highlighting the dire situation, local resident Sofia Kanelli remarked on the loss of homes and damaged vehicles. Meanwhile, fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis told SKAI TV that the adverse weather was expected to persist. Greece's increasing vulnerability to extreme climate events underscores the urgent need for climate action.

