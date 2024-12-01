Fatal Bear Attack Claims Life of Woman in Rajasthan
A 35-year-old woman named Santosh Devi was tragically killed by a bear in Rajasthan's Pali district. The attack occurred while she collected wood in a forest in Juni Phulad village. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries, which included severe head, stomach, and neck wounds.
A devastating bear attack claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Pali district, officials reported Sunday. The incident has raised concerns about wildlife encounters in the region.
Santosh Devi, identified as the victim, was gathering wood in a forested area near Juni Phulad village when she was violently attacked by a bear. Station House Officer Geeta Singh disclosed that the sudden assault resulted in serious injuries.
Rushed to a hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries, including a fractured skull and nose, as well as severe wounds to her stomach and neck. The tragic incident underscores the inherent dangers of forest areas, as authorities urge caution and safety measures.
