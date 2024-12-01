Left Menu

Boulder Traps Residents Amid Heavy Rainfall on Annamalaiyar Hill

In the wake of heavy rainfall, a large boulder fell on houses in the Annamalaiyar Hill area, leaving up to seven people trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing, with local authorities on-site and the National Disaster Response Force expected to assist shortly.

Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:34 IST
In a dramatic turn of events following continuous heavy rainfall, a huge boulder crashed onto homes situated on the lower slopes of the revered Annamalaiyar Hill, trapping five to seven residents, according to official sources on Sunday.

The authorities have launched rescue operations in response to the crisis, exacerbated by persistent downpour in the district, a local official confirmed. Keeping a vigilant eye on the situation, District Collector D Baskara Pandian and Superintendent of Police M Sudhakar conducted an on-site inspection Sunday evening.

Speaking to the press, a fire and rescue services official remarked, "The boulder has fallen onto the huts near the hillside, and the heavy rains are complicating our efforts. Although the exact number of those trapped remains unclear due to the adverse conditions, we anticipate it to be around five to seven individuals. Reinforcements from the National Disaster Response Force are expected shortly."

(With inputs from agencies.)

