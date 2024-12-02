The Fateful Silence: Inside the Bhopal Gas Tragedy

On December 3, 1984, an ordinary day turned disastrous in Bhopal as a gas leak from Union Carbide took thousands by surprise. The city awoke to chaos, misinformation, and tragedy.

As panic spread, survivors scrambled for clarity amid the scant communication resources of the time, using landlines, newspapers, and word of mouth to piece together the catastrophe's reality.

Amidst the unrest, information trickled in, revealing the true extent of the damage: over 5,000 dead and half a million injured, marking it as the world's worst industrial disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)