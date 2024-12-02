Left Menu

The Fateful Silence: Inside the Bhopal Gas Tragedy

On December 3, 1984, Bhopal witnessed the world's worst industrial disaster. A gas leak from Union Carbide led to mass chaos and misinformation, causing significant fatalities and injuries. Survivors recall desperate attempts to understand and cope with the situation amidst limited communication channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:42 IST
The Fateful Silence: Inside the Bhopal Gas Tragedy
Iraq's oil and gas fields Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On December 3, 1984, an ordinary day turned disastrous in Bhopal as a gas leak from Union Carbide took thousands by surprise. The city awoke to chaos, misinformation, and tragedy.

As panic spread, survivors scrambled for clarity amid the scant communication resources of the time, using landlines, newspapers, and word of mouth to piece together the catastrophe's reality.

Amidst the unrest, information trickled in, revealing the true extent of the damage: over 5,000 dead and half a million injured, marking it as the world's worst industrial disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024