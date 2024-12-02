The Fateful Silence: Inside the Bhopal Gas Tragedy
On December 3, 1984, Bhopal witnessed the world's worst industrial disaster. A gas leak from Union Carbide led to mass chaos and misinformation, causing significant fatalities and injuries. Survivors recall desperate attempts to understand and cope with the situation amidst limited communication channels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:42 IST
- Country:
- India
On December 3, 1984, an ordinary day turned disastrous in Bhopal as a gas leak from Union Carbide took thousands by surprise. The city awoke to chaos, misinformation, and tragedy.
As panic spread, survivors scrambled for clarity amid the scant communication resources of the time, using landlines, newspapers, and word of mouth to piece together the catastrophe's reality.
Amidst the unrest, information trickled in, revealing the true extent of the damage: over 5,000 dead and half a million injured, marking it as the world's worst industrial disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Healing from History: Hope for 1984 Riot Survivors
New Witnesses in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Tytler
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Court Summons Former Police Officials
A New Dawn: Job Appointments Offer Hope to 1984 Riot Survivors
Britain Explores Future Funding for BBC Amid Streaming Era Challenges