Massive Housing Success Under PMAY-U: Delivering Dreams

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) has made significant strides, with over 8.8 million houses being delivered, as revealed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, emphasized that more than 11.8 million houses have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs by November 18.

Since its launch on June 25, 2015, PMAY-U has been vital in aiding states and Union territories by providing central assistance for urban housing solutions. The initiative is now evolving into PMAY-U 2.0 to further accommodate housing needs.

