Karnataka's Water Bodies: Strategies for Conservation and Revenue

A high-level meeting led by CM Siddaramaiah will focus on the conservation and development of Karnataka's water bodies. Minister N S Boseraju emphasized the need for effective interdepartmental coordination and identified potential revenue sources to aid conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority, which manages nearly 40,000 water bodies, will soon convene a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, officials announced on Monday.

In preparation, Minister N S Boseraju held a review meeting to assess interdepartmental coordination and strategize revenue generation efforts. The review aimed to improve the management and conservation of the state's water bodies. Boseraju underscored the necessity of raising groundwater levels and recommended collaborative approaches.

The Minister emphasized identifying revenue streams such as fishing, solar installations, and boating to support these initiatives. He also highlighted the revival of Lake Users' Associations as a significant initiative proposed in the previous budget, instructing officials to draft proposals effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

