Tragic Car Plunge Claims Lives in Rampur

In a tragic accident in Rampur subdivision, three people died and one sustained injuries when their car plummeted into a ravine, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Mintu Chauhan, 27, his wife Sheetal Chauhan, 28, and Alok Sharma, 24, perished in the crash. Arun Chauhan, 23, survived but was injured. All were residents of Nankhari tehsil, reported Shimla SP, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

The mishap took place on Monday night near Bhadrash, around 127 kilometers from Shimla. Mintu, driving the vehicle, reportedly lost control, leading to the fatal plunge. A police team promptly reached the spot, retrieving the bodies and rescuing the injured Arun, who is now receiving treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex. An investigation is underway, with the deceased sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)