Left Menu

Tragic Car Plunge Claims Lives in Rampur

A car carrying four individuals veered off course, plunging into a ravine in Rampur, resulting in the death of three passengers. Mintu Chauhan, his wife Sheetal Chauhan, and Alok Sharma lost their lives. Arun Chauhan survives with injuries, while police investigate the incident that occurred near Bhadrash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:58 IST
Tragic Car Plunge Claims Lives in Rampur
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Rampur subdivision, three people died and one sustained injuries when their car plummeted into a ravine, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Mintu Chauhan, 27, his wife Sheetal Chauhan, 28, and Alok Sharma, 24, perished in the crash. Arun Chauhan, 23, survived but was injured. All were residents of Nankhari tehsil, reported Shimla SP, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

The mishap took place on Monday night near Bhadrash, around 127 kilometers from Shimla. Mintu, driving the vehicle, reportedly lost control, leading to the fatal plunge. A police team promptly reached the spot, retrieving the bodies and rescuing the injured Arun, who is now receiving treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex. An investigation is underway, with the deceased sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024