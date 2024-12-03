India's Ambitious 2047 Vision: Transforming into a Global Science and Technology Hub
India aims to become a leading global science and technology manufacturing hub by 2047. This vision was declared at the India International Science Festival at IIT-Guwahati, with participation from top science institutions. Discussions focused on sustainability, education, and driving innovation for self-reliance.
India has set its sights on becoming a global leader in science and technology-driven manufacturing by 2047, according to a declaration from leading state-run science institutions. The announcement came at the India International Science Festival, held at IIT-Guwahati, which attracted thousands of researchers and students from across the nation.
The festival, spanning four days, culminated in the 'Guwahati Declaration,' read out by N Kalaiselvi, Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The statement emphasizes aligning institutional activities to bolster India's manufacturing sector and position the nation as a dominant force in the global supply chain.
Over 150 technical sessions and panel discussions took place, featuring more than 400 experts and over 7,000 delegates. Discussions addressed key themes of sustainability and innovation, with a focus on enhancing India's self-reliance and global competitiveness in science and technology.
