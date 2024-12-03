Left Menu

India's Ambitious 2047 Vision: Transforming into a Global Science and Technology Hub

India aims to become a leading global science and technology manufacturing hub by 2047. This vision was declared at the India International Science Festival at IIT-Guwahati, with participation from top science institutions. Discussions focused on sustainability, education, and driving innovation for self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:01 IST
India's Ambitious 2047 Vision: Transforming into a Global Science and Technology Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has set its sights on becoming a global leader in science and technology-driven manufacturing by 2047, according to a declaration from leading state-run science institutions. The announcement came at the India International Science Festival, held at IIT-Guwahati, which attracted thousands of researchers and students from across the nation.

The festival, spanning four days, culminated in the 'Guwahati Declaration,' read out by N Kalaiselvi, Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The statement emphasizes aligning institutional activities to bolster India's manufacturing sector and position the nation as a dominant force in the global supply chain.

Over 150 technical sessions and panel discussions took place, featuring more than 400 experts and over 7,000 delegates. Discussions addressed key themes of sustainability and innovation, with a focus on enhancing India's self-reliance and global competitiveness in science and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024