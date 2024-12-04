Seismic Jolt in Ilocos: A Wake-Up Call from the Earth's Core

A moderate 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the northern Philippines on Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Local authorities have issued warnings about possible damage and aftershocks.

The quake struck at a depth of 37 kilometers, targeting the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. While no immediate damage was reported, the Philippine Volcanoes and Seismology Agency (PHIVOLCS) cautions residents to remain vigilant.

Bangui's disaster officer, Fidel Cimatu, mentioned that the quake, although not severe, lasted longer than usual. As part of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' the Philippines frequently experiences seismic disturbances, prompting constant preparedness against natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)