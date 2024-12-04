Left Menu

Seismic Jolt in Ilocos: A Wake-Up Call from the Earth's Core

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines, highlighting the region's vulnerability to seismic activity. Located in Bangui, Ilocos, the quake prompted warnings of potential aftershocks. Initial reports suggest minimal damage, though local authorities are conducting thorough assessments in affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 03:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 03:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A moderate 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the northern Philippines on Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Local authorities have issued warnings about possible damage and aftershocks.

The quake struck at a depth of 37 kilometers, targeting the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. While no immediate damage was reported, the Philippine Volcanoes and Seismology Agency (PHIVOLCS) cautions residents to remain vigilant.

Bangui's disaster officer, Fidel Cimatu, mentioned that the quake, although not severe, lasted longer than usual. As part of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' the Philippines frequently experiences seismic disturbances, prompting constant preparedness against natural calamities.

