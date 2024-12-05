Left Menu

5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Iran

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Western Iran on Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor's impact on the region is yet to be fully assessed, but it highlights the area's seismic activity.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has struck Western Iran, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) on Thursday.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to GFZ.

The full extent of the earthquake's effects on the region remains to be determined, underscoring the persistent seismic challenges faced by this area.

