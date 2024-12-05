5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Iran
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Western Iran on Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor's impact on the region is yet to be fully assessed, but it highlights the area's seismic activity.
