In a strategic move to rival space communications giant Starlink, European aerospace powerhouses Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are in discussions to establish a new joint satellite company. Dubbed 'Project Bromo,' the venture aspires to emulate the success of missile manufacturer MBDA, co-owned by Airbus, Leonardo, and BAE Systems.

Meanwhile, in a groundbreaking study, scientists have confirmed that mammoths were a staple in the diet of early North American settlers during the Ice Age. This finding stems from the analysis of chemical residues in the bones of a young child from southern Montana, revealing insights into the culinary preferences of his mother, who lived approximately 12,800 years ago.

Simultaneously, the remote Yakutia region in Russia witnessed a spectacular natural display when an asteroid illuminated the skies. Although the brilliant fireball, reported by the local emergencies ministry, did not cause any reported damage, it momentarily heightened alert levels among regional officials.

