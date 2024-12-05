Pacific Islands Achieve Progress in Agriculture and Nutrition with IAEA’s Nuclear Science Approach

The Pacific Islands have made significant strides in enhancing agriculture and nutrition, thanks to a new localized approach by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Through its technical cooperation programme, the IAEA is supporting seven Pacific Small Island Developing States (Pacific SIDS) in addressing key development challenges, particularly in food, agriculture, and health, with a focus on leveraging nuclear science and technology. This collaboration aims to build resilience and improve food security, essential in a region heavily affected by climate change.

IAEA's Role in Strengthening Resilience in Pacific SIDS

The IAEA’s Sub-Regional Approach, initiated over the past two years, is helping Pacific SIDS tackle common developmental obstacles, including climate change, food security, and health risks. Pacific SIDS face particular challenges such as extreme weather, seawater intrusion, and long transportation times for goods. These factors hinder the production, availability, and safety of food. South-South cooperation is proving to be a vital tool, enabling these nations to work together to address shared challenges more effectively.

Javier Romero, IAEA Project Management Officer, highlighted the significance of joint initiatives that utilize national facilities, such as research institutions and universities, to enhance regional cooperation and resilience. “By jointly utilizing national research facilities, the Pacific Islands are enhancing their collective capacity to overcome these challenges,” he explained.

Key Advances in Agriculture and Food Safety

The IAEA’s technical cooperation has facilitated important advancements in agricultural research. For example, scientists at the National Agricultural Research Institute in Papua New Guinea have improved their ability to analyze chemical hazards in food, such as milk, thus ensuring higher food safety standards. This work is crucial in regions like Papua New Guinea, where food safety remains a priority for public health.

Moreover, nuclear technology, particularly mutation breeding, is being applied to enhance crop resilience to changing climate conditions. By exposing seeds to radiation, scientists induce genetic variation, helping develop new plant varieties that are more adaptable to extreme conditions like drought, salt, and temperature fluctuations. A regional training course held in Vanuatu enabled local researchers to apply mutation breeding techniques to crops like sweet potatoes, with irradiated plants currently under investigation at the Vanuatu Agricultural Research and Technical Centre.

A similar training course, held in Fiji in 2022, provided hands-on experience in mutation breeding, where participants from Fiji, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and Vanuatu learned how to develop more robust crops and deal with both biotic and abiotic stresses. This type of research is vital to ensuring the future food security of Pacific Islands nations.

Tackling Obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases

Obesity and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are significant health risks in the Pacific Islands, where they are the leading cause of death. The IAEA is addressing this challenge by supporting the use of nuclear techniques to assess body composition and monitor total energy expenditure. In 2024, Fiji National University will host a course where participants from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and Tonga will receive training in isotopic techniques like deuterium dilution. This will allow health officials to accurately monitor nutrition and help in the prevention and management of obesity and related health risks.

Atoms4Food Initiative Enhances Regional Food Security

The IAEA's Atoms4Food initiative, launched in 2023 in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), focuses on using nuclear and isotopic techniques to tackle global food security challenges, including those in the Pacific Islands. This flagship initiative builds on nearly 60 years of experience in helping countries, including SIDS, apply nuclear technology for food security and safety. The programme offers a range of services to support agricultural development and public health.

Key services provided through Atoms4Food include:

Assessment Missions to map food security needs and create tailored plans.

Crop Variety Improvement through mutation breeding to create robust and nutritious crops.

Soil, Water, and Crop Nutrition services to assess soil fertility and optimize irrigation and fertilizer use.

Animal Health and Production to improve animal disease prevention, diagnosis, and control.

Insect Pest Control using the nuclear-based Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) to manage pests.

Food Safety and Control to improve food safety monitoring and detection of hazards.

Public Health Nutrition using isotopic techniques to evaluate the nutritional value of foods and support evidence-based nutrition programming.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening the Region’s Resilience

With continued support from the IAEA, Pacific SIDS are building a more resilient and sustainable future for their communities. By leveraging nuclear science and technology, these countries are improving agriculture, enhancing food security, and addressing pressing health challenges. The ongoing collaboration aims to further advance these efforts, ensuring the long-term sustainability of food systems in the Pacific Islands region.

The IAEA’s support underscores the importance of using advanced scientific techniques to address complex development challenges and build resilience in regions vulnerable to climate change and other risks.