IAEA Assessment Mission Praises Romania’s Nuclear Fuel Plant for Adherence to Safety Standards

A recent mission by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Romania’s nuclear fuel plant in Pitesti has confirmed that the facility is adhering to IAEA safety standards, ensuring the safe operation of its nuclear fuel cycle processes. The eight-day evaluation mission, conducted between November 19 and 26, 2024, provided key insights into the plant’s management practices, technical safety measures, and its commitment to continuous improvement.

IAEA Peer Review of Romania's Nuclear Fuel Plant

The mission, which was requested by Romania’s National Commission for Nuclear Activities Control (CNCAN), focused on assessing the management processes, safety measures, and operational procedures in place at the nuclear fuel plant (NFP). It was part of the IAEA's Safety Evaluation of Fuel Cycle Facilities during Operation (SEDO) program, a peer-review service designed to evaluate nuclear safety based on established international standards.

“The SEDO mission is a valuable peer review mechanism aimed at improving operational safety at nuclear fuel cycle facilities. It evaluates practices and provides recommendations to further enhance safety,” explained Amgad Shokr, Head of the Research Reactor Safety Section at the IAEA. He emphasized that the review mission focused on evaluating the facility’s operational safety and provided actionable suggestions for improvement.

Key Observations and Findings

The IAEA mission team, which included experts from Argentina, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom, along with two IAEA officials, visited the NFP to conduct a thorough review. The plant, a subsidiary of SN Nuclearelectrica, manufactures uranium-based fuel for Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant. Located at the Institute for Nuclear Research site, it is part of a broader nuclear complex that includes a research reactor and a radioactive waste treatment facility.

During the visit, the IAEA team observed that the plant had implemented a robust set of administrative and technical measures across multiple areas in line with IAEA safety standards. These included effective staff training programs, nuclear criticality safety, maintenance protocols, radiation protection practices, radioactive waste management, and emergency preparedness.

“The technical competence and commitment of the NFP’s management and staff were evident and crucial to the success of this mission,” said Shokr. “Their openness to continuous improvement was vital for the productive engagement during the mission.”

Opportunities for Improvement

Despite the overall positive assessment, the IAEA experts identified areas for potential safety enhancement. One key recommendation was to improve the functioning of the NFP’s nuclear safety committee in its advisory role. The mission team also suggested expanding the scope of the plant’s ageing management program to cover all systems and components important to safety, including buildings and structures. Enhancing the facility’s safety demonstration measures was another point highlighted by the experts.

“We appreciate the valuable recommendations provided by the SEDO mission and are committed to implementing them,” said Andrei Musetoiu, Director of NFP. He acknowledged that the mission’s findings would contribute to further strengthening the facility's safety culture.

Commitment to Ongoing Safety Improvements

The NFP plans to request a follow-up SEDO mission in 2026 to ensure continuous safety improvements. The commitment to safety and adherence to IAEA standards remains a central focus for the plant’s operations. By responding to the IAEA’s recommendations, the plant aims to further enhance its safety procedures and ensure its operations remain sustainable and effective.

Understanding Nuclear Fuel Cycle Facilities

Nuclear fuel cycle facilities play a critical role in supporting the operation of nuclear power plants. These facilities handle nuclear and radioactive materials at various stages, including mining, fuel fabrication, reprocessing, and storage of spent nuclear fuel. They vary in design, depending on the types and amounts of nuclear materials used, and present varying levels of radiological and chemical hazards. With over 300 nuclear fuel cycle facilities worldwide, safety standards are essential to mitigate these risks and ensure the continued safe operation of nuclear energy generation.

More information on IAEA SEDO missions can be found on the official IAEA website.