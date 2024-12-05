Kerala's Smart City Project Controversy: Accusations Fly Over TECOM's Exit

The Congress-led UDF has launched a scathing attack on the Kerala government following its decision to approve TECOM's exit from the Kochi Smart City Project. V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, called the move 'mysterious' and suggested it favored certain individuals by transferring valuable land.

Satheesan alleged that the government failed in its duty to execute the project, originally launched under former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and demanded public clarification. The ruling cabinet resolved to engage in discussions with TECOM to formulate a mutual exit policy, showing intent to reallocate the land for IT industry benefit under state supervision.

Accusations from Congress leaders like Ramesh Chennithala include claims of corruption and inefficiency. However, Industries Minister P Rajeeve refuted these allegations, assuring the public that the land would remain in development for IT companies, backed by a government committee's oversight on the compensation assessment for TECOM.

