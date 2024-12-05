Left Menu

Kerala's Smart City Project Controversy: Accusations Fly Over TECOM's Exit

The Congress-led UDF criticized Kerala's government for TECOM's exit from Kochi's Smart City Project. V D Satheesan accused the government of prioritizing personal interests and called for an explanation. While the government plans to utilize the land for IT developments, Congress alleged corruption and mismanagement in the project's handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:43 IST
Kerala's Smart City Project Controversy: Accusations Fly Over TECOM's Exit
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led UDF has launched a scathing attack on the Kerala government following its decision to approve TECOM's exit from the Kochi Smart City Project. V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, called the move 'mysterious' and suggested it favored certain individuals by transferring valuable land.

Satheesan alleged that the government failed in its duty to execute the project, originally launched under former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and demanded public clarification. The ruling cabinet resolved to engage in discussions with TECOM to formulate a mutual exit policy, showing intent to reallocate the land for IT industry benefit under state supervision.

Accusations from Congress leaders like Ramesh Chennithala include claims of corruption and inefficiency. However, Industries Minister P Rajeeve refuted these allegations, assuring the public that the land would remain in development for IT companies, backed by a government committee's oversight on the compensation assessment for TECOM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024