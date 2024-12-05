Left Menu

President Murmu's Call to Action: Revamping Agriculture for a Sustainable Future

President Droupadi Murmu urged agriculture scientists to innovate and effectively disseminate technologies to combat climate change and resource exploitation challenges during her speech at Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology's 40th convocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:23 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has called on agriculture scientists to expedite the development and dissemination of technologies in response to natural disasters and climate change. Speaking at the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology, she emphasized the need for timely innovation to safeguard resources.

Murmu highlighted the growing challenges faced by agriculture, including climate change, shrinking farm sizes, and resource overuse. She urged a focus on environmental protection, and soil and water conservation, and called on young scientists to find sustainable solutions.

The President also noted India's significant strides in agricultural production, praising scientists' guidance and farmers' dedication, while challenging students to contribute to national growth ambitions by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

