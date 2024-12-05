Left Menu

Countdown Smooth for ISRO's PSLV-C59 Launch of ESA's Proba-3

ISRO is set to launch ESA's Proba-3 mission with an adjusted countdown after detecting an anomaly. The mission involves precise formation flying of two satellites to study the Sun's Corona. The launch, now scheduled for December 5, 2024, marks a significant collaboration between ISRO and ESA.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the countdown for the launch of the European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission is advancing seamlessly. Originally slated for Wednesday, ISRO postponed the launch after a last-minute request from ESA, rescheduling it for December 5 at 4:04 pm IST due to an issue with the satellite propulsion system.

Proba-3 is a joint initiative facilitated by the launch vehicle PSLV-C59, under the leadership of NewSpace India Ltd. This mission involves two satellites, Coronagraph and Occulter, that will work together to study the Sun's Corona. The Corona, hotter than the Sun itself, is crucial for understanding space weather originating from the Sun.

PSLV-C59 stands as a testament to ISRO's engineering prowess, with this mission being the 61st flight and demonstrates the popularity of the PSLV-XL variant. As the countdown progresses, ISRO prepares to make significant contributions to solar research following their successful Aditya-L1 mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

