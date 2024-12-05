Proba-3 Mission: Unveiling Solar Mysteries with Precision Spacecraft Maneuvers

On Thursday, ISRO marked a milestone with the successful launch of the Proba-3 mission, facilitated by a PSLV-C59 rocket. This mission, a joint effort with the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to delve into the Sun's outer atmosphere through unparalleled precision in satellite formation.

The mission leverages twin satellites, each carrying spacecraft designed to fly in meticulous formation to execute solar coronagraphy. This initiative not only emphasizes ISRO's technical prowess but also strengthens global cooperation in space exploration.

The launch, the first to achieve a high elliptical orbit of 60,000 km, underscores India's pivotal role in advancing international space missions. The project encapsulates a significant scientific pursuit that promises insights into the Sun's enigmatic corona.

(With inputs from agencies.)