India's Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Parliamentary Petition

A petition calling attention to India's escalating air pollution crisis was presented in Parliament, urging lawmakers to address the issue urgently.

Labelled as an environmental and public health disaster, the petition emphasizes that clean air is a constitutional right under Article 21. It highlights Delhi-NCR's worsening air quality, noting the Air Quality Index's 'poor' to 'very poor' status since September 2023, with hazardous levels during winter.

The document underscores the severe health impact, citing pollution-related deaths and reduced life expectancy. It also outlines economic costs, attributing a Rs 77 lakh crore annual burden to pollution. Key pollution sources include vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and stubble burning. The petition demands legislative action, including stricter pollution laws and enhanced monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)