India's Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Parliamentary Petition

A petition urging India's lawmakers to address the severe air pollution crisis was submitted, highlighting its impact on health and economy. It demands stronger pollution laws, stricter pollutant standards, and emergency measures. The petition also emphasizes the need for a national acknowledgment of the pollution problem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:11 IST
A petition calling attention to India's escalating air pollution crisis was presented in Parliament, urging lawmakers to address the issue urgently.

Labelled as an environmental and public health disaster, the petition emphasizes that clean air is a constitutional right under Article 21. It highlights Delhi-NCR's worsening air quality, noting the Air Quality Index's 'poor' to 'very poor' status since September 2023, with hazardous levels during winter.

The document underscores the severe health impact, citing pollution-related deaths and reduced life expectancy. It also outlines economic costs, attributing a Rs 77 lakh crore annual burden to pollution. Key pollution sources include vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and stubble burning. The petition demands legislative action, including stricter pollution laws and enhanced monitoring.

