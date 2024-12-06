Left Menu

Coastal Towns Evacuate After Major California Quake

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck off northern California, triggering evacuations due to a tsunami warning, which was later canceled. No casualties were reported. The quake was centered near Ferndale, causing some damage but no injuries. Power outages affected thousands, but normalcy is being restored.

Updated: 06-12-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:46 IST
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the northern coast of California early Thursday, sparking evacuations due to an ensuing tsunami warning, which was revoked shortly afterward. Fortunately, no casualties were recorded.

The powerful quake hit 39 miles off Ferndale, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. Residents in the area experienced mild chaos, with local businesses cleaning up fallen stock.

Meanwhile, parts of California and Oregon were initially under a tsunami alert, affecting around 4.7 million residents. Authorities swiftly canceled warnings as threats diminished. In separate news, Governor Gavin Newsom convened with state emergency teams to address public safety concerns.

