Northern California Rocked by 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake and Tsunami Alert

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Northern California, causing widespread shaking and prompting a tsunami warning. The quake's epicenter was near Ferndale, felt as far as San Francisco. Despite strong tremors, reports indicate no major damages or injuries. Authorities issued evacuation advisories as a precaution against potential tsunami threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:54 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California on Thursday, creating chaos with tremors felt as far away as San Francisco. Grocery store shelves were emptied, children sought shelter under desks, and a tsunami warning briefly affected 5.3 million residents along the US West Coast. Though significant damages were averted, the tremor's impact was widely felt.

The quake, which hit at 10:44 a.m. near Ferndale, approximately 130 miles from the Oregon border, was quickly followed by smaller aftershocks. In San Francisco, individuals experienced several seconds of a rolling motion. Authorities issued a precautionary tsunami warning covering 500 miles of coastline, stretching from Monterey Bay to Oregon, urging residents to seek higher ground.

Market owner Julie Kreitzer in Ferndale faced the aftermath with her store in disarray. Meanwhile, Northern California locals received alerts warning of potential waves and strong currents. Despite the initial scare, there were no reports of severe damages or injuries. The San Francisco Zoo evacuated visitors, while BART halted traffic in response to the seismic activity. Officials later confirmed it as a horizontal strike-slip earthquake, which lessened tsunami risks. Historically, California has experienced numerous tsunamis, though many were minor.

