Quake Shakes Northern California, Tsunami Warning Cancels Evacuations
A magnitude 7 earthquake off the northern California coast prompted evacuations due to a tsunami warning, which was later canceled. While no deaths or major damage were reported, residents cleaned up minor disarray. Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency to aid impacted communities.
A powerful earthquake struck off the northern California coast, registering a magnitude of 7. The quake led to evacuations amidst fears of a tsunami, which were thankfully unfounded as the warning was canceled shortly after.
At a shallow depth of 10 km, the earthquake centered 39 miles west of Ferndale, saw local residents dealing with toppled goods and a brief wave of concern. In Ferndale and Eureka, minor disruptions rather than serious damage were reported.
Governor Gavin Newsom, responding to the potential threat, signed a state of emergency declaration to expedite relief efforts in northern California. Authorities continue to assess the area for damage, ensuring all ends are met.
(With inputs from agencies.)
