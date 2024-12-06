Quake Shakes Northern California, Tsunami Warning Cancels Evacuations

A powerful earthquake struck off the northern California coast, registering a magnitude of 7. The quake led to evacuations amidst fears of a tsunami, which were thankfully unfounded as the warning was canceled shortly after.

At a shallow depth of 10 km, the earthquake centered 39 miles west of Ferndale, saw local residents dealing with toppled goods and a brief wave of concern. In Ferndale and Eureka, minor disruptions rather than serious damage were reported.

Governor Gavin Newsom, responding to the potential threat, signed a state of emergency declaration to expedite relief efforts in northern California. Authorities continue to assess the area for damage, ensuring all ends are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)