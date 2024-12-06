3 two-wheelers gutted in fire

At least three two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that erupted in an open space behind a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place around 2.50 am behind the medical facility in Kapurbawdi area, an official of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell said. Nobody was injured in the incident. ''Three parked two-wheelers were completely destroyed,'' he said, adding that the cause of blaze is being ascertained.

